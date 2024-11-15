Denver

Southwest plane evacuated after cellphone battery catches fire, airline says

The airline says the owner is being treated for burns, and another passenger sustained minor injuries during evacuation

By Lauren Harper

southwest airlines
NBC 5

Southwest Airlines says passengers on a flight from Denver to Houston were evacuated Friday after a passenger's phone caught fire.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said Flight 3316 was still at the gate preparing to depart when a passenger's cell phone battery caught fire.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to the airline, the crew extinguished the phone and a nearby seat that caught fire. Passengers evacuated the aircraft, with those in the front using the door/jet bridge and those in the back using an emergency slide.

The airline said first responders treated the phone's owner for burns. Another passenger suffered a minor injury during the evacuation.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Southwest Airlines said they put the passengers on another flight to Houston. Data from FlightAware showed the flight arrived at Hobby Airport more than three and a half hours late.

It's unclear how or why the phone caught fire. The fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

DenverHouston
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us