Southlake Senior Dies After Being Hit Crossing Southlake Boulevard

A senior at Southlake Carroll Senior High School has died after being hit by a car on Monday.

Sarah Lacy was with a friend when she began crossing the street at West Southlake Boulevard and Shady Oaks.

Police said they pressed the pedestrian crossing sign but didn't wait for it before running across several lanes of pavement. They reached the median, where Sarah's friend stopped -- but Sarah kept going and was struck by a passing sedan.

Sarah was a member of the choir and theatre programs at the school, district officials said, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her parents, James and Julie, and her younger brother Zach.

Grief counselors have been made available to all Carroll students.

Plans for Sarah's celebration of life are in the works.

