A Southlake resident won a Powerball prize of $1 million from a drawing earlier this month.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Walmart Supercenter at 1228 N. Highway 377 in Roanoke.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-20-26-53-69), but not the red Powerball number (5) in the June 11 drawing.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $312 million.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.