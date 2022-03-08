southlake

Southlake Rejected Diversity Lessons in Schools, But a Federal Probe May Demand Them

A federal civil rights investigation could force the Texas suburb to implement the same types of diversity programs that voters rejected in landslide elections

By Mike Hixenbaugh - NBC News

After the Department of Education’s civil rights enforcement arm announced in November that it was investigating students’ allegations of discrimination and bullying at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, conservative parents and politicians were outraged.

Southlake Mayor John Huffman issued a statement suggesting that the federal investigation might have been launched to retaliate against the city for electing three school board members who opposed a plan for new diversity and inclusion training programs, which they characterized as a ploy to indoctrinate students with critical race theory.

There’s no evidence that the investigation at Carroll — which focuses on allegations by three students who say they were bullied based on their race, gender and national origin — was opened in response to Southlake’s elections.

But if the probe by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights finds systemic problems at Carroll, legal experts say the agency could end up requiring the school district to implement some of the same types of diversity and inclusion programs that Southlake voters rejected in a pair of landslide elections last year.

Some parents are counting on it.

This article tagged under:

southlakeTarrant Countycivil rightsDepartment of Educationcritical race theory
