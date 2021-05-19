Southlake Police Warn Residents About Downloading New City App

Southlake police are warning residents against downloading a new app the claims to be for the city.

The app was advertised in a postcard that residents may have received in the mail.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the city has not approved the postcard and has not partnered with any organization to produce either the app or the postcard.

"While we haven't yet confirmed the intent of those who mailed out these unauthorized postcards, the Southlake Police Department is currently investigating the matter," the department said in a Facebook post.

Southlake police have encouraged people who may have already downloaded the app to delete it and monitor their personal information to ensure it is not used fraudulently.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity involving personal information may contact Southlake police.