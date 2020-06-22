Southlake Police Warn About Vehicle Safety After Recent Bank Jugging Incidents

Southlake police are reminding citizens to be on the lookout when going to the bank after several recent "jugging" incidents.

According to the Southlake Department of Public Safety, two "jugging" incidents have occurred in the past month.

"Jugging" can occur when a customer makes a cash withdrawal from a bank and leaves the money in their car before going to another establishment on foot. The offenders watch the customer leave the money in their vehicle, and they break into the customer's car and take the money while the vehicle is unattended.

In the most recent incident, a suspect broke into a vehicle outside near the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of East Southlake Boulevard at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle's owner was inside the Apple store at the time of the incident.

A witness saw the suspect entering the victim's vehicle and called 911.

The witness also took a photo of the incident. The image depicts the suspect climbing into a Mercedes after smashing through the window.

The owner of the Mercedes said they did leave their money inside the vehicle, but they managed to conceal it to prevent it from being taken.

Southlake police remind citizens to hide their belongings or take them when leaving the vehicle.

Police also said that individuals should keep their cars locked and go to a police station if something does not seem right.