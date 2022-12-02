Southlake Police Search for 2 Masked Men Who Followed Victims Home and Stole Guns

Police in Southlake are looking for two men who they say followed their victims home and held them at gunpoint before stealing guns and other property Wednesday afternoon.

Southlake Police detailed the case in a news release Thursday. Investigators said officers were first called to a report of an aggravated robbery at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of Randol Mill Avenue.

Police learned two men in a black Dodge Charger had followed the residents home. As the victims got out of their car in their driveway, one of the men ran up to them and pointed a gun.

The armed man then forced the victims inside the house and made them open their driveway gate so they could pull the Charger in.

Once inside the home, the men took the victims' phones and demanded money as the other searched the house for money and other valuables, police said.

After about 20 minutes the men drove away after taking several guns and other property from the home.

No one was hurt.

Investigators described one of the suspects as a Black male who is about 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a thin build. He wore black Adidas sweatpants with a red, white and blue stripe down the side. He wore what investigators described as "a very distinct" black zip-up hoodie with lettering that said "Stay Away" on the front, and "Socially Distant" on the back, with a yellow character wearing a red beanie and face mask. The man also wore a black ski mask, black gloves, and black and blue tennis shoes.

The second suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and "chubby." He wore black Nike sweatpants, a black hoodie, and red AirForce One tennis shoes. He also wore black gloves and a black face mask.

The getaway car was described as a 2015 or newer black Dodge Charger R/T or SRT with very dark tinted windows and body damage to the vehicle's front-passenger side. The front windshield was also heavily tinted. The Charger had a rear spoiler painted the same color as the vehicle, and the spoiler had a clear Lexan center section. Although a possible license plate was provided, it was determined that it did not belong to the Charger.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case or suspects is asked to contact Southlake Det. Hannah at jhannah@ci.southlake.tx.us.