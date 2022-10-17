Man Sought in North Richland Hills Homicide Shot Dead After Pointing Gun at Police in Southlake

A man sought in connection with a homicide Monday in North Richland Hills was shot dead by police in Southlake after he pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop, police say.

Speaking to reporters Monday evening, Southlake Chief of Police James Brandon said his officers responded to a call for assistance from North Richland Hills Police after they located a person of interest in a homicide there earlier Monday afternoon.

The Southlake officers stopped the man's sedan in the 1200 block of the eastbound service road of Texas 114, in a shopping center parking lot near Carroll Avenue.

According to Brandon, the man inside the car got out and pointed a gun at the officers. Four officers opened fire, hitting the man.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Southlake police said in a news release.

His name has not yet been released.

The officers involved in the shooting were also not immediately identified. Brandon said their ranks included captain, sergeant, corporal and officer with police experience ranging from eight years to 31 years. All four were placed on administrative leave per department policy until investigations are complete.

Brandon said the man was armed with a gun but it wasn't yet known whether he opened fire at officers.

Witnesses told NBC 5 they saw police officers performing CPR on the person who was shot. A large amount of blood was visible on the pavement near the sedan's driver's side door. That door had several bullet holes in it and shattered glass.

The eastbound Texas 114 service road is closed at Carroll Avenue and police have asked people to avoid the area.

Brandon said the investigation was preliminary and few other details were immediately available Monday afternoon.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PERSON OF INTEREST

Police in North Richland Hills said the person shot by Southlake Police Monday afternoon was a person of interest in a fatal shooting that took place in their city at about 12:30 p.m. near Weyland and Harwood.

North Richland Hills Police said a man was shot in a parking lot near the 1600 block of Weyland Drive and that after the shooting the gunman left in a grey or silver four-door sedan.

NRHPD said they identified a 28-year-old person of interest in the shooting and reached out to the Southlake Police Department, though they didn't say anything else about the suspect or how the person was identified.

Investigators have not yet released any information about the man killed in North Richland Hills.

"North Richland Hills Criminal Investigations continues to work directly with the investigators from the Southlake Police Department to gather any evidence that may be related to the homicide investigation," NRH Police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

North Richland Hills Police said any further information about the police shooting in Southlake involving the person of interest will be released by the Southlake Police.

A 26-year-old male victim died following a shooting incident off Weyland and Harwood. pic.twitter.com/V5wOsLXVHj — NRH Police (@NRHPD) October 17, 2022

