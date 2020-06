A burglar entered clothing store Tyler's and left with an estimated $100 in merchandise without paying on Saturday, Southlake police said.

The women allegedly took a pair of Vans, Crocs and t-shirts and placed them inside her purse, according to Southlake police, who termed the crime a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information can contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call 817-748-8915.