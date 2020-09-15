Southlake Police Arrest Teenager in Connection With Burglary at Carroll High School

A Southlake teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary at Carroll High School on Monday morning, police say.

According to the Southlake Police Department, officers were notified of a possible break-in at Carroll High School at approximately 3:36 a.m. after receiving an alert for motion detection at the school.

Police said when officers arrived at the school, they saw the suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Wyatt Chappel, who ran away from them.

Officers followed the suspect on foot and ultimately took him into custody, police said.

According to police, the responding officers discovered that multiple glass doors and windows throughout the campus were broken and damaged, and there was extensive damage caused by fire extinguishers inside the building.

Chappel was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, criminal mischief and evading arrest and detention, police said

He was transported to Keller Jail and later transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Police said they believe Chappel may also be involved with graffiti offenses on Carroll ISD school property over the summer.