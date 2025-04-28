southlake

Southlake motorcycle officer involved in apparent crash with SUV

No injuries confirmed after police motorcycle, SUV collide in Southlake

By NBCDFW Staff

A Southlake police officer collided with an SUV on Monday, April 28, 2025.
A Southlake police officer riding a motorcycle was involved in a major crash Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred along E. Southlake Boulevard near Olivia Court, east of White Chapel Boulevard and they asked people to avoid the area while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a heavily damaged police motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road. A damaged SUV was also visible at the site of the crash.

Police have not confirmed what led to the collision, and the condition of the motorcycle officer and the SUV's occupant has not been confirmed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

