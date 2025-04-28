A Southlake police officer riding a motorcycle was involved in a major crash Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred along E. Southlake Boulevard near Olivia Court, east of White Chapel Boulevard and they asked people to avoid the area while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a heavily damaged police motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road. A damaged SUV was also visible at the site of the crash.

Police have not confirmed what led to the collision, and the condition of the motorcycle officer and the SUV's occupant has not been confirmed.

