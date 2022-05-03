Southlake Man Receives Kidney Donation From His Wife's Coworker

A Southlake man is getting a second chance at life thanks to a generous donation made by his wife's coworker.

For months, Marco Rodriguez had been waiting on the transplant list for a kidney donation.

As his condition worsened, Rodriguez's wife, Ana, continued the search for a donor, seeking out friends and family to see if they could be a potential donor.

Ana even made an appeal to her coworkers at the Riordan Medical Institute where she worked as an office administrator since 2016.

With an overwhelming amount of volunteers, the pair knew the odds of being an exact match were very low, but that didn't stop them from giving up.

After one donation fell though, Rodriguez's coworker, Amy Stevens, who is a nurse at RMI, did a crossmatch test and she found she was a 100% match.

Stevens quickly agreed to donate a kidney to Marco and the two went into surgery.

The support from her coworkers didn't stop there. Many stepped up and supported both families during the recovery process including covering responsibilities at work and preparing meals.

Officials said following the successful surgery, Amy has since returned to work and Marco has been given clearance to drive his car and will soon be allowed to work again.

April marks National Donate Life Month. Go online to learn more about the cause.