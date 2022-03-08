Southern Dallas Resource Center Reopening After Winter Storm Damage

Over a year after a winter storm severely damaged a crucial resource center in Southern Dallas, the ribbon is finally being cut Tuesday to reopen the facility to serve more families in need.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas will reopen the St. Vincent Center in Lancaster.

The organization provides emergency assistance to North Texans in need through rent, utilities, food, clothing, furnishings, and medications.

Like many other buildings across the region at the time, the center experienced flooding from burst water pipes that caused extensive damage during the historic winter storm in February 2021.

The facility was able to undergo major upgrades and restoration, including the addition of new flooring, fresh paint, refreshed lighting and doors, as well as extensive structural upgrades such as a new kitchen, office space and storage area.

The center, which serves thousands of residents in Southern Dallas every year, remained open while undergoing renovations, but is now primed to be fully functional.

“The Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas considers it the highest privilege to be able to serve our Southern Dallas neighbors,” said Luis Gonzalez, Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas CEO. “We envision the St. Vincent Center to be a hub of collaboration and services for the area, uniting civic and corporate partners in providing creative solutions and assistance to the community.”

Despite the storm damage, the center was able to provide tens of thousands of dollars in assistance to local families over the past year.

The St. Vincent Center is located at 1120 Randlett Street in Lancaster. For more information, visit www.svdpdallas.org.