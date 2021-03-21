Fort Worth

Southeast Fort Worth Church Damaged in Early Morning Fire; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters were called to El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday

By Demetrius Harper

A church in southeast Fort Worth was damaged in a fire early Sunday morning, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to the fire at El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church in the 3400 block of Strong Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Officials said there was heavy fire coming through the roof of the church when firefighters arrived.

When they arrived, firefighters started to move to the interior of the church, but changed to a more defensive operation after the consideration of a potential roof collapse and heavy fire, officials said.

The blaze was declared to be under control at 1:30 a.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Bystanders said that the church hadn't been active during the COVID-19 pandemic and the members have moved to other churches or chose to attend online services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

