South Oak Cliff neighbors concerned over proposed distribution warehouse in their community

Some South Dallas residents are hoping a warehouse developer will change their plans to put a distribution center in their community.

Along Wheatland Road in south Oak Cliff sits Friendship-West church, David W. Carter High School and houses.

But there is one thing people don't want, a warehouse. Developer Stonelake Capital Partners has plans on building a distribution warehouse in the area.

Some residents of the South Dallas neighborhood are concerned that 18-wheelers in the area will be dangerous.

"Most of the people in my neighborhood are senior citizens that are right there in that area,” longtime resident Lovey Hawkins said. “We have a hard enough time trying to get out on Wheatland Road as it is. You are talking about 18-wheelers and a warehouse? No. No way."

Friendship-West Church Senior Pastor Frederick Haynes III brought the residents' concerns to the Dallas City Council meeting on Wednesday.

"To put a distribution center that will house 18-wheelers in that community is an insult,” Haynes said addressing the council during public comment. “It's offensive and it must be stopped."

District 8 City Planning Commissioner Lorie Blair, who also lives nearby, said zoning of the area does allow a warehouse. Still, she opposes it because of the impact she fears it could have on the community and nearby hospital.

"Now they are going to have to fight warehousing and trucks in order to get our sick and infirmed to the nearest hospital," Blair said.

In a statement to NBC 5, Stonelake Capital Partners said:

“The 19-acre land site along Interstate 20 which Stonelake acquired in 2021 was widely marketed for sale and has been zoned for our intended use for over 22 years. Stonelake acquired the property along Interstate 20 only because it was fully entitled for the development of a logistics building. Stonelake is not seeking to rezone the property – we are simply requesting permits for our Class-A development because our plans fully comply with the existing entitlements and the City of Dallas code including environmental. The property is currently vacant land which has never previously been developed and will become a Class-A building and place of employment.”

People living in the area are hoping the developer will change their plans, but if not, they said they are willing to take stronger actions to try and stop it.

"We are going to pitch tents before we let that,” Hawkins said. “They are not putting a warehouse there. We will get out there in tents and stay."