Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win.

The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue.

Sekethia Wallace is an alumna of South Oak Cliff High School and currently lives in Dallas.

“Amazing. We always knew South Oak Cliff could do it,” Wallace said. “I’m so proud of these young boys. I just jump out of my bed and make it out here to support them. I hope to see them on TV one day playing in the real leagues.”

Gary Durham brought his young kids to watch the parade. His kids may play for SOC one day, Durham said. The young men on the team today are setting an example, he added.

“They surprised everybody. They’re doing a great job. They’re doing a great job. It’s just a blessing out here to watch them come down and do their thing today,” he said.

The celebration continued on the school’s football field, where community leaders stressed the importance of investing in schools. Kalyce Evans, a junior at SOC and a football team member, said he couldn’t believe how many people showed up Saturday.

“This is a lot of love, and we really appreciate it. I just can’t believe all of these people out here, you know?” Evans said.

Joined by his team on stage, SOC head coach Jason Todd said the state title wasn’t about him.

“When it’s a team thing, it’s a we thing. It’s an “us”. Those are the words we like to use,” Todd said. “Did something a lot of people said we couldn’t do. A lot of people standing out here didn’t think this could be done.”

He added, the team was not finished working yet.

“Y’all want a three-peat?” he asked the crowd. “Alright, we are going to get you a three-peat then.”

Celebrations on Saturday ended at Renaissance Park.