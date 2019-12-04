Post Malone Arranges Giveaway at His Former Job in Southlake

Post Malone gave his new Post Malone X Crocs to employees at his former place of work

By Hannah Jones

PostMaloneChickenExpress
Getty Images/Chicken Express

Employees and customers at a Chicken Express in North Texas will receive a special treat from a famous former employee Wednesday morning.

Post Malone coordinated a surprise for customers and employees at his former place of work, the Chicken Express located at 2120 E. State Highway 114 in Southlake.

Fans and employees will receive the new Post Malone Crocs starting at 10:30 a.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 36 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 49 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Post Malone and his family moved to Grapevine, TX when he was nine years old. He worked at the Chicken Express in South Lake as a teenager.

Post Malone's Post Malone X Crocs were released in Nov. 2018. According to the Dallas Morning News, the shoes sold out the same day they went on sale.

The new edition of Post Malone X Crocs will be released on Dec. 10.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us