South Fort Worth Shooting Caught on Camera

A Fort Worth man said it was a miracle he wasn't hit

By Scott Gordon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Fort Worth man was walking on East Leuda Street on Saturday when a woman in an SUV drove up, rolled down the window, and fired at him, he said. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

The man, Derrick Montgomery, said it was a miracle he wasn’t hit.

"I thought maybe the gun was fake,” Montgomery said Monday. “I was like, 'I know she's not pulling a gun on me!'"

Montgomery, who grew up in the area near Glenwood Park, said there was no time to run.

"I shook my head like I was playing basketball. Next thing I know, boom!” he said. "Bullet goes by my head."

It missed him by about a foot and hit a nearby car, he said.

The woman simply drove off, and he kept on going too.

"Man, I thought maybe I had died. Maybe I was dead,” he said.

Montgomery said he's seen the woman in the neighborhood before but doesn't know her.

It happened in front of Antonio Serrano's house.

“We were inside preparing dinner with the family and all the sudden, heard a gunshot,” Serrano said.

Serrano was home with his three young children.

“It was kind of shocking for us with the kids and everything,” he said.

As for Montgomery, he says he feels grateful he wasn't injured.

"It's mainly luck, you know what I'm saying?” Montgomery said. “This is my block, my neighborhood, southside, you know."

Police are investigating but for now, have made no arrests.

