South Dallas YMCA building nears renovation completion

The much-anticipated new Park South Family YMCA is on track to open early this summer, marking a major milestone in the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ strategic growth plan.

After 15 months of construction, the state-of-the-art facility in the Queen City District of southern Dallas is now more than halfway complete, making it the first YMCA facility rebuild in the area.

In October, the YMCA celebrated a key moment in the project with a beam signing ceremony as the first structural beams were put in place. On Thursday, local media were invited for an exclusive hard hat tour to see the latest developments, including an indoor pool, a commercial kitchen space, a preschool wing, and a gymnasium.

“When we started construction in early 2024, we had a vision on paper of what this branch would look like. Now, seeing it come to life and nearly finished, it’s an incredible feeling knowing the impact the new Park South Family YMCA will make,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

With Dallas-Fort Worth home to more than eight million residents—and nearly 40% of Dallas County’s population living in the southern sector—expanding the YMCA’s footprint in this community was a top priority.

The new 38,000-square-foot facility is designed to meet the growing needs of the area, offering modern amenities and expanded services.

Key features of the new Park South Family YMCA include:

A large, commercial-grade kitchen to enhance the Y’s food distribution assistance programs.

A dedicated preschool wing with a private entry for early childhood education.

An indoor pool for preschool swim lessons and Southeast Sharks swim meets.

A gymnasium to support youth sports and development programs.

A new lobby, community rooms for seniors, and office spaces for staff.

“We’re nearly ready to open the doors, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this with the community,” said Loletha Horton, District Executive Director at Park South Family YMCA. “They’ve watched every step of construction and are eager to get back into the Y that feels like home. Many of our Park South Family YMCA members have been going to this branch for decades and have developed deep connections with our staff and fellow neighbors. It's become ingrained in their lives, so it means the world to us to be able to give them a fresh space to thrive in.”

The new Park South Family YMCA is set to open in early summer, with a grand opening event planned to welcome current and new members.

As part of its mission, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas said it is ensuring access for all individuals by offering financial assistance programs throughout the year.