South Dallas Produce Giveaway Helps Feed Families in Need

More than 100 families took part in a free fruit and vegetable giveaway Saturday in Dallas, days after a presentation on health disparities in Dallas County.

The event was a partnership between Harvest Project Food Rescue and the Pan-African Connection Bookstore in southeast Dallas, where it was held.

On the first Saturday of the month, around 150 families bag and box up food, said Harvest Project executive director Danae Gutierrez.

“The grocery stores won’t buy it anymore because it doesn’t have a long shelf life, so they’re going to throw it away,” she said.

Nevaeh, 9, said she loved to eat fruit, but getting it isn't always easy for her mother.

“She’s excited about any kind of fruit. Her thing is bananas,” Qua Graves said.

Graves shopped Saturday for her daughter, mother and grandmother.

“I’m a single mom, and times get hard," Graves said. "Having this for us, it definitely is a big help."

Data from the annual community health needs assessment showed zip codes in south and southeast Dallas, including 75216 where Saturday's event was held, are among the areas where health disparities were more likely to be present.

The report, which came out in October, was the topic of discussion Thursday at a presentation from Dallas County Health and Human Services and Parkland Memorial Hospital. Healthcare leaders discussed the report's findings and talked about strategies for tackling health disparities.

Harvest Project Food Rescue partners with different organizations across North Texas to hold similar events to improve community health.