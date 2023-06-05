South Dallas apartments that were once controlled by drug dealers torn down

A group of South Dallas apartment buildings that were once controlled by drug dealers and was the site of a massive FBI crackdown two years ago is now a pile of rubble.

Two apartment buildings on the 2600 block of Meyers Street, just southeast of Fair Park, came tumbling down on Monday morning.

They were once considered by the FBI as a "narcotics marketplace" where street gangs would cut, package and sell drugs.

In June 2021, nearly 400 federal agents raided the apartments and arrested 10 people in a massive sting. Apartment units were used as “traps,” with each trap selling a different kind of drug, such as cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, according to the indictment of several suspects at the time.

"This building kind of became infamous and really a symbol for that type of underworld here in Dallas. So knocking it out, dragging it away – we’re not going to allow blight in Dallas," said Lauren Cadilac, a court-appointed receiver for demolished buildings.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

The city of Dallas sued the property owner, Stewart McCray, for failing to clean up the units and other high-crime rental properties that he owns. Court records show an ongoing legal battle between McCray and the city over his properties that has taken place since at least 2018.

After the raid, homeless and drug activity continued in the buildings, according to Cadilac. She added 24/7 security was brought in at one point, along with razor wire fencing to keep trespassers out.

"I myself have witnessed young people nodded out on couches like a movie. It was like a movie in there,” she said.

Cadilac was appointed by the courts to take over the property and attempt repairs.

"We had remodeled two units and a fire broke out and destroyed everything we had done. Because of that, economically physically -- this was our best option,” she told NBC 5 at the demolition site on Monday.

NBC 5 contacted McCray, who claimed he was not aware of the demolition and was not notified. He said he had plans to renovate the building and that he was in the process of handling matters with the city. He said he has owned the property since 2012 and plans to continue with the litigation process.

In previous coverage of the case by our content partners at the Dallas Morning News, his attorneys have argued throughout the lawsuit that the city was unfairly forcing him to make expensive, unreasonable and unnecessary repairs that would require him to raise rents on tenants.

Hearings continue this week over the case involving the Meyers Street properties.

Either way, families who live nearby told NBC 5 they were fearful of the crime within the buildings but now hope to see the space turn into a park or affordable housing to benefit the community.

“We have a buyer lined up already for this property and they should be taking over and re-developing it,” said Cadilac. "I do know there's a lot of interest in this area. There are a lot of folks who want to come in and make this a nice, safe and comfortable area to live.”

Dallas city council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district lies within the area of the demolished buildings, issued a statement to NBC 5:

“Anytime we are conscious of blighted properties and invest in improvements is a positive day towards improving the quality of life for all of the residents in South Dallas and has shown results towards public safety efforts as well. Making changes in the community like these are ones that benefit all parties and I look forward to working with the community to maximize the opportunity we have of any future use of this site.”