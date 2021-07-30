Soup Kitchen Chef Retires After Two Decades in the Kitchen

Elizabeth Whitaker is most at home in the kitchen. The former caterer found her calling when she came for a job interview at Our Daily Bread in Denton 21 years ago.

"When I signed on I said it had to be mom's home cooking," Whitaker said. "I want the people when they come in to feel loved and cared for."

Whitaker, affectionately known as Chef Liz, retired earlier this month after 21 years in the Our Daily Bread kitchen.

"It's bittersweet," Whitaker said. "It was a very difficult decision to leave this place, but my heart will always, always be here."

In her 21 years, Whitaker prepared an estimated 1,300,000 meals.

She embodies the whole ethos of what we are," said Our Daily Bread Executive Director Wendy McGee. "We care about people."

Our Daily Bread isn't just about food. The organization plans to streamline its social services, shelter, and soup kitchen under one roof to make access easier.

"There are so many needs our folks have," McGee explained. "And if they can come to one place, one location, then it really helps to end homelessness and prevent homelessness."

"I really love my job," Whitaker said. "You know that you're impacting someone's life when someone comes up to you and says 'you made my day and you made me feel special, and that's the best meal I ever had.' That's everything in life."