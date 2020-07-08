Sorority Members and Community Groups Collaborate to Paint Mural Promoting Peace

Delta Sigma Theta sorority has partnered with Fort Worth’s graffiti abatement program, Black Coffee Shop, and Community Frontline to paint a mural at Black Coffee Shop.

The mural at 1417 Vaughn Boulevard is part of Delta Sigma Theta's efforts to serve their community after their regional conference in May was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The design for the mural was created by artist Ruben Orozco. The mural is called "Create Peace," and it serves to encourage individuals to create change within their communities.

Delta Sigma Theta is a Greek-letter sorority for college women. The sorority is dedicated to public service, and it emphasizes programs that aim to help the African American community.

“We have all come together to make the effort, through prevention and awareness, to alleviate violence in our city,” Michelle Brown, southwest regional director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., said. “We want to be proactive and not reactive when it comes to violence of all kinds, whether gun, domestic or racial violence. We just want to make a difference so the city knows we are ready to create change in our city.”

Fort Worth’s graffiti abatement program works with volunteer groups to complete projects that help to beautify the city. All of the murals are designed and painted by local volunteers.

According to the City of Fort Worth, these murals are proven to prevent graffiti and other property damage.