Sophia's birthday celebration at an Allen hospital Published 4 hours ago • Updated 1 hour ago It was a magical birthday for North Texas Sophia, who wants to be a doctor when she grows up. 5 photos 1/5 Katie Owen Sophia wore pink scrubs and a white lab coat and a stethoscope for her birthday lunch at the hospital cafeteria. 2/5 Katie Owen The hospital made Sophia an honorary doctor badge. 3/5 Katie Owen Hospital staff showed up to Sophia's birthday lunch in the cafeteria. 4/5 Katie Owen Hospital staff brought cake and balloons and sang "Happy Birthday" to Sophia. 5/5 Katie Owen Sophia got to have lunch with the hospital president, head nurse and even a doctor!