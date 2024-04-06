Sophia's birthday celebration at an Allen hospital

It was a magical birthday for North Texas Sophia, who wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

Sophia wore pink scrubs and a white lab coat and a stethoscope for her birthday lunch at the hospital cafeteria.
The hospital made Sophia an honorary doctor badge.
Hospital staff showed up to Sophia’s birthday lunch in the cafeteria.
Hospital staff brought cake and balloons and sang “Happy Birthday” to Sophia.
Sophia got to have lunch with the hospital president, head nurse and even a doctor!

