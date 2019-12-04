SomethingGood: Lancaster PD Celebrates Thanksgiving With Basketball, Turkey Giveaway

It was a day of free turkeys and basketball as the Lancaster Police Department held its annual community event ahead of Thanksgiving.

It was about much more than the game, though.

The turkey giveaway and community basketball game between the police department and local pastors and kids is one that helps to build strong community relationships between the department and the community.

The pastors won this year, but chief of police Samuel Urbanksi said they will not be champs for long.

"The police started out strong, but in the end the pastors delivered a devastating loss to the police department, the police will be back next year for a rematch," Urbanksi said.