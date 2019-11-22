SomethingGood: First Enlisted Woman to Earn ‘Silver Dolphins’ in the Navy

It’s always something good to honor the men and women of the military who protect our freedoms every day. There is a woman we want to give a special thank you to!

Chief Culinary Specialist Dominique M. Saavedra of the United States Navy made history three years ago. After serving for the last 17 years, she was named the first enlisted female navy sailor pinned on the "Silver Dolphins" which qualifies her to serve aboard submarines.

Her proud mother, DebraLynne Saavedra who lives in North Texas, sent us the information about her daughter. DebraLynne says her daughter is a Plank Owner. That mean she is attached to a ship from build to commission with the USS Michael Murphy.