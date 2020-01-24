SomethingGood: Cedar Hill Bagging Clerk Takes Customer Service to Another Level

A North Texas bagging clerk has taken his customer service to a whole other level.

Jonathan Saucedo, an employee at the Kroger in Cedar Hill is taking full advantage of the annual Super Bowl of Caring by helping hundreds of people in his community.

Those who work alongside Saucedo say he takes a lot of pride in raising money for the North Texas food bank and preparing these pre-boxed donations.

There is no contest, no rewards will be given, and no extra pay, just a sense of accomplishment knowing this is all to help those who need it. Jonathan has raised money for every shift he’s worked so far.

He was challenged by a cashier to raise as much as he could, and she would match the donations.

Jonathan raised $119, and the cashier matched it. $238 raised in one shift for pre-boxed donations for the North Texas Food Bank.