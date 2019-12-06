#SomethingGood: Arlington PD Donating Toys to 450 Families During Holiday Season

By Laura Harris

The Santa Cops program is a 30-year tradition for the Arlington Police Department.

It all started with two patrol officers who wanted to do something good for several families in the area. That year, they provided gifts for five families.

This year, they are expecting to help 450.

The families are referred to the police department by the school district. For the past several weeks, the department has been collecting and sorting toys. High school students have even been helping sort the toys at the warehouse.

The bulk of those donations coming from the Arlington Margarita Society’s Annual Margarita Ball and a local baseball tournament organized by a group called Tournaments R Us.

