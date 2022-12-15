Prayer preceded the moment supporters of Atatiana Jefferson waited three years for; a moment that was punctuated by pain, anger and disbelief.

Several supporters stormed the hall outside the courtroom after the verdict against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean: Guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.

“I'm just trying to gather it in,” Fort Worth Councilman Chris Nettles said in the hallway outside the courtroom immediately after the verdict was read.

“Manslaughter is not enough,” said Rev. Michael Bell. “This young lady was minding her own business.”

Jefferson, a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana, was shot by Dean on October 19, 2019, while she was inside her mother’s home. It happened in front of Jefferson’s nephew, Zion Carr, who was 8 years old at the time.

Dean, seen hugging his family after the verdict, now faces up to 20 years in prison.

“The time doesn't match the crime,” said activist Patrice Jones.

But not everyone was as outraged.

“I think that's the appropriate verdict. Even though some were hoping for murder, it just didn't meet that level of the charge with intent,” said Cory Session, VP of the Innocence Project.

“Something is better than nothing,” said Lesa Pamplin, an observer and attorney not involved with the case. “This is not the verdict that we wanted but without the lesser included, he could've walked out of this courtroom.”

Instead, Dean was taken into custody.

NBC 5 News

Followed by protestors, his family left the courthouse without comment.

After three years, there is an answer about whether Dean will be convicted of a crime at all. Now comes the next question: How will he be punished?

“Up to 20 years and we all know he won’t be,” said Jones.

Supporters say the verdict sent a message and the sentencing will, too.