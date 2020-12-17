Young Cowboys Fan Gets Early Christmas Present from Ezekiel Elliot

Nothing about 2020 has been normal, but something that hasn’t changed: the love the Fuller family has for the Dallas Cowboys.

“We actually live in Kentucky, but I have been a Cowboys fan my whole life,” Charlie Ann Fuller said. “So I raised my kids as Cowboys fan.”

The mother of three said the family was at the Cowboys game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 13. As the team was leaving the field after the big win, Fuller had her son Rhett, 6, on her shoulders. The plan was to get Ezekiel Elliott’s attention. It wasn’t too hard, considering Rhett was actually dressed like Elliot!

“He was doing the O-H-I-O with his hands and we were doing it too. Zeke saw us and motioned for us to come down. So we were able to go by security and, oh my gosh, I’m going to cry even talking about it, but he just took off his cleats and threw them to my son,” Fuller said.

Charlie Ann Fuller

The story gets better. Rhett had already written his list to Santa before the game. There were several things on it. One of them? “Zeke Cleats.”

Charlie Ann Fuller

“It blew my mind,” Rhett said in an interview with NBC 5.

Michael Hickey

It’s important to note that also on the Christmas list was a car tire, so he can flip it during his workouts, “pecks,” because he wants big muscles, and $9,999.

At least the kid knows exactly what he wants!