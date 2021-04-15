Fort Worth

Young Author Recognized for Inspiring North Texas Community

Jiles Clark was only 11-years-old when he became an author to not only motivate his close friends but anyone who had the willpower to keep pushing forward despite their circumstances

By Evan Anderson

He wrote a book to inspire kids just like him, to “Never Give Up,” and to “Be Yourself,” and it has caught the attention of kids and parents across the country.

"I was like, it's helping people. It's helping people around the community like I wanted it to. If you need it, you can just whip it out and read it when you need to when you need encouragement," said Jiles Clark in March 2020.

Clark told us about his first book last March titled, "Never Give Up."  

Since then, the Fort Worth native, and Monnig Middle School student has been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and just this past weekend, Clark was recognized during the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Film Institute.

The chambers' Education Committee donated autographed copies of his book, “Be Yourself,” to Fort Worth and Crowley ISD's as well as participating film students.   

Keep pushing ahead, Jiles - You’re an inspiration!

