Young Artists Pen Cards to Uplift Hospital Patients

The pandemic is stirring "something good" deep in the hearts of the youngest North Texans.

Kids in the Bella Ranch neighborhood of Aledo, west of Fort Worth, are spending arts and crafts time designing handmade cards.

Those cards are for patients in the hospital where visitation is limited.

Syndey Alexander, 9, and brother Graham, 3, are among the designers.

"They're pretty much all alone and they can't be with their family or anything," Syndey said in a video about the project. "And in the cards, we're putting, "after rain comes the rainbow. After the night comes the light. We're praying for your healing. Worry, just pretend. You'll get better. Don't worry."

The cards with the message, "after the rain comes the rainbow," were distributed to patients at Methodist Mansfield and Texas Health Harris in Fort Worth.

