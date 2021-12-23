Fort Worth

Yarn Store Knits Help for Cancer Patients

Sale of Christmas ornaments funds gas cards to help patients get to treatment

By Deborah Ferguson

A small yarn store in Fort Worth came through in a big way for cancer patients in Tarrant County.

For the fourth consecutive year, fiber friends created ornaments from yarn for the giving tree at JuJu Knits. One hundred percent of the ornaments sold benefited the nonprofit Cancer Care Services to help cancer patients get to treatment.

"Despite a slow start & continued pandemic challenges, customers dug deep to contribute a whopping $2,500 to Cancer Care Services, the shop’s largest donation in the four years of its drive & $950 more than last year," said shop owner Julie Fairley.

