Women’s Group Celebrates Milestone With Community Grants

A group of women with a track record for investing in local projects is again doing something good as it celebrates a milestone.

The Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is giving 35 for 35. It's celebrating its 35th anniversary with a $35,000 donation to address issues connected to COVID-19.

$10,000 went to Brighter Tomorrows, a domestic and sexual violence emergency shelter in Irving and Grand Prairie; to Irving Cares which provides assistance to those in a financial crisis and The Parkland Foundation in Dallas.

Another $5,000 was committed for COVID-19 front-line responders in Arlington, Grand Prairie & Irving who are responding to COVID-19 Challenges.

Veronica Spencer-Austin says, for “35 years, the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has been actively engaged in addressing critical social issues to bring equity to individuals and families. With the continued philanthropy and collaboration of our supporters, our members' aim is to deliver unparalleled impactful service to our communities for years to come."

The Links, Incorporated is an international organization, founded more than 70 years ago, by women of African descent to make a positive impact on their communities. Through the years, The Links, Incorporated has raised millions of dollars for worthy causes including education, health care, arts and youth programs.