Woman's niece celebrates her “amazing Aunt Toni”

Viewer Ann McDonald took us up on that offer and shared the story about her Aunt Toni.

Toni Mazzola recently celebrated a birthday with a family get-together at her favorite TexMex restaurant on Forest Lane in Dallas. She turned 97, and McDonald wanted us to know about her "amazing Aunt Toni."

"Besides being a great-grandmother, she keeps amazingly busy with many hobbies and activities. She writes books, a few are on Amazon, writes stage plays, music/songs, paints, and sings at assisted living homes, and does Karaoke at a few nightclubs in Dallas. Her brothers used to have a dance studio in Dallas, and she still dances every chance she gets," wrote McDonald in an email to NBC5.

McDonald says her mom and Toni were cousins who married twin brothers in a double wedding. Both couples went on to have two boys and a girl.

"Every conversation with her is uplifting," McDonald wrote. "She is such a positive, powerful, inspiration on everyone !!"

