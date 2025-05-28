Winning business ideas earn students a trip to NYC

Seven students considered startup stars had something good happen that will take them from North Texas to New York City.

The teenagers from Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Irving were winners in the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) South Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge.

A panel of judges listened to ideas for five businesses, from aerial cinematography to baking to protecting kids to tiny homes. Cash prizes were on the line: $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place, $500 for third, and two runners-up to receive $100.

1st Place: Kamsi Dukes & Aaira Masood from Grand Prairie School for the Highly Gifted in Grand Prairie, Texas, with their business idea, Child Guardian, a watch that can ping a teacher's phone in situations where problems, including bullying, arise.

2nd Place: Jonathan Campos from Career Institute North in Dallas, Texas, with his business idea, JC Productions, a premier drone service offering professional aerial cinematography.

3rd Place: J. Cruz Malagon & Raul Torres, Jr. from Price Career Institute in Dallas, Texas, with their business idea LittleLand Living, which provides simple, functional, and eco-friendly tiny homes that are affordable, customizable, and family friendly.

Runner up: Kevin Navarro from Nimitz High School in Irving, Texas, with his business idea, Choose Bake Now, a cake baking service whose main mission is to provide cakes to those who are last-minute shoppers.

Runner up: Lexi Hoffman from Henry Longfellow Career Exploration Academy in Dallas, Texas, with her business idea, Lexi's Sweet Treats, homemade dairy-free cookies that come in many flavors.

"We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our NFTE South students," said Jennifer Lunt, NFTE South Lead Program Associate, in a news release.

"Their achievements are a testament to their innovation, resilience, and dedication-not only to their business ventures but also to the betterment of their communities. The level of excellence they brought to the competition far exceeded expectations, showcasing not just entrepreneurial talent but also a profound sense of social responsibility. We also extend heartfelt gratitude to the passionate educators and supportive families who have guided and uplifted them along the way. NFTE South celebrates each of you," she said.

All seven students earned a trip to New York City to compete against 47 other regional winners for a National Champion Title on October 8.