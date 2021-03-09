Westlake Teenager Publishes Book to Inspire Other Children With Dyslexia

At just 15 years old, a teenager from Westlake is already a published author.

Her mission to help others is #SomethingGood.

Karlayna Platt, a sophomore at Westlake Academy, just published her first book last week called "Inspire Your Power."

It's a passion project born from her journey with dyslexia.

Platt was diagnosed with the learning disorder in the 3rd grade.

“My parents thought I was struggling a little because I would get frustrated. I have a twin sister and she was a little ahead of me,” she said. “I was really confused. I didn’t really know what was going on but I just remember being frustrated with myself and not understanding why I couldn’t pick up topics as fast as everyone.”

But she was able to turn her frustrations with into a way to help others.

Her new book features elements of reading and journaling and is meant for students who have been diagnosed with dyslexia.

She says her goal is to empower those students and fill them with hope and joy in their own lives.

She wants other children to know they’re not alone.

“That I believe in them and they can get through anything that they put their mind to. Not to let dyslexia define you. It is more of a strength than a weakness,” she said.

Platt is donating book proceeds to local educational nonprofit, Chance To Soar. The charity has helped send an E-book of 'Inspire Your Power' to 60 schools so far.

“I’m proud that she wants to give back. She knows the confidence struggles she’s had in the past. And to pay that forward to kids so that they can know that they can get through it," said Platt's mother, Ronica Holcombe.

Westlake Academy has also pledged to buy her book for every child diagnosed with dyslexia at the school for years to come.

If you’d like a copy, go to www.chancetosoar.com. You can also purchase the book on Amazon.