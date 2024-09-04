Weatherford City Hall gives props to kids doing good

A love of books and a love for pets lead to something good at a city council meeting in Weatherford.

A little girl named Madison spent a good chunk of her summer buried in books and it paid off! She read 1,263 minutes, more than 20 hours, through the Weatherford Public Library Reading Challenge.

Mayor Paul Paschall honored Madison with a certificate for all her hard work.

Another little girl named Sutton was also honored for her efforts to help animals. She recently turned five and instead of gifts, she asked friends to bring dog food for the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter. Councilmembers recognized Sutton for her kindness at such a young age.

The city wanted to thank Madison and Sutton for helping to build a strong community.