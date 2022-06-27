Volunteers Tackle Yard Work to Help Fort Worth Nonprofit

Some want and willpower brought something good to a nonprofit that helps sick kids across Texas.
A team of employees from Fort Worth-based Alcon spent a hot day clearing out a lot next door to a place called The Wish House.
The Wish House is the home of the nonprofit A Wish with Wings.
Executive director Judy Youngs says the group called Alcon in Action accomplished miracles in a short amount of time.
She says they deserve a shout out and a cold shower for all the work they did on a triple-digit day and never complaining about the heat.
A Wish with Wings grants wishes of Texas children fighting life-threating conditions. More than 1,700 wishes have been granted in the agency's 40-year history.