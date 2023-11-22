Volunteers build she shed to support women healing from trauma

Women in a program that helps them heal from trauma now have something good when they need to take a break from classes designed to empower them.

Volunteers from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas built a first-ever "she shed" for the Sisterhood program at the Austin Street Shelter in Dallas.

The Sisterhood program serves women who've experienced trauma that led to them becoming homeless.

Through specialized support and education, they learn to trust again, are empowered to change, and build confidence to live a new life.

The Sisterhood Program helps participants gain the tools needed to rebuild their lives through case management, classes, training, counseling, peer support, and assistance with obtaining housing. Group classes are required for all Sisterhood participants and class offerings provide insights into topics such as physical and mental health, anger management, addiction recovery, financial literacy, and conflict resolution.

The "she shed" gives women going through the classes a chance to take a break, get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Previously, all the women had was a shelter similar to an open-air carport.

Along with the "she shed," the apartment association donated $7,000 to the Sisterhood program.

