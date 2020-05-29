Virtual Readings Unite Older Adults With Younger Generation

Isolation is, unfortunately, a reality for many older adults who live in assisted living, nursing home and long-term care facilities, but there is a facility in Coppell trying to change that, through children’s books.

Some of the residents at CHRISTUS St. Joseph Village in Coppell spend a little time on social media, reading. They are recorded by the staff at the independent and assisted living facility and then the video is posted to Facebook.

“It’s a great way to keep their minds engaged,” Life Enrichment and Event Coordinator Bethany Candalaria said. “We started this with a few of them and it has just taken off.”

Social distancing has forced the facility to limit outside visitors, but through the Facebook readings, the residents were able to connect with family members in a way they haven’t in a long time.

CHRISTUS St. Joseph Village's administrator Mitchell George said the work has been ongoing to keep spirits up in the community, in addition to the readings.

“We’ve developed this program called singalong mobile concerts where we go around the building on the exterior singing concerts to our residents,” George said.