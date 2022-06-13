UT-Arlington Student Secures Internship 18 Years in the Making

A summer internship at a construction firm in Dallas is a full-circle moment for a student at the University of Texas at Arlington. Her connection to that firm goes back 18 years, and the story behind it is something good.

When Delaney Rainford was a little girl, she'd often tag along with her dad to work at The Beck Group. She was there so often, that the company made her an ID badge and the title "Daddy's Helper."

Delaney Rainford

Delaney's father, Clyde, remains a longtime Beck employee, and she is now back at the firm for a summer internship.

"The people at Beck are so nice," she said in a news release. "I'm so thankful for the internship, which runs through August. I'm a better learner when I see what it is I'm learning in the classroom and how that applies to the real world."

The dad-daughter connection goes even deeper than sharing the same workplace. Clyde Rainford is a 2003 UTA mechanical engineering graduate.

Delaney will earn her civil engineering degree from UTA in the fall of 2023.