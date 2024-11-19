something good

UT Arlington biologist discovers new species of gecko

Team definitively identifies tiny lizard first spotted in Venezuela in 2002

By Alanna Quillen

A group of researchers led by UT Arlington are celebrating something good – the discovery of a new species in South America.

Dr. Walter Schargel a professor of instruction in biology and earth and environmental sciences at UTA, helped lead a team of biologists into the Venezuelan forest in the Paria Peninsula to discover a new tiny lizard species.

The lizard is officially named Pseudogonatodes fuscofortunatus.

This discovery, published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, highlights the unique characteristics of this gecko, including its small size of about 2.5 inches long, brown color, cone-shaped head, long snout and skull anatomy.

Part of what makes this gecko unique is its distinct skeletal features, including fully separated nasal bones and fused parietal bones—uncommon traits among similar geckos. These characteristics, along with genetic data, distinguish it from other species within the genus Pseudogonatodes.

UT Arlington

It took over 20 years of research by Dr. Schargel and his team to lead them to this new and official discovery in science.

He says he hopes it fuels more conservation efforts to protect habitats in South America.

“This discovery not only enriches our understanding of the biodiversity in this part of Venezuela, but it underscores the significance of preserving these unique ecosystems,” said Dr. Schargel. “I hope this discovery fuels increased conservation measures to protect the habitats of this rare species and other native species in the region.”

