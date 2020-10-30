United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Awards $235K to Social Innovators

The United Way Dallas held its fourth annual The Pitch social innovation competition spotlighting local startups empowering teachers, improving access to health care in communities of color and helping young athletes reach their full potential.
The winning organizations are:
- Social Innovator of the Year: Better Block Foundation, which is launching a workforce development program that teaches students how to use digital fabrication to reshape their communities while earning a living wage.
- Entrepreneurial Spirit: EdCor Health, which is working alongside a Southern Dallas community providing access to health and hope over decades of challenges that often plague disinvested communities of color.
- Audience Choice: Trey Athletes, which empowers athletes to become lifelong leaders, unlocking their potential to serve as societal changemakers, representative role models, and influential voices for underserved communities.
This year’s event was held virtually and included voting by the audience for the Audience Choice Award which included a $10,000 prize.
“The United Way Social Innovation Accelerator (SIA) in collaboration with Accenture provides entrepreneurs with the critical resources—funding, mentorship and community connections—to accelerate the growth and stability of their innovative ventures,” Jennifer Sampson, president and CEO of United Way Dallas said.
The five social entrepreneurs in The Pitch competed for a total of $235,000 in funding as they presented their ideas to strengthen education, income and health in the North Texas community.
Each Fellow received $40,000 for reaching the finals, and a $15,000 Judges Prize was awarded to the Social Innovator of the Year.