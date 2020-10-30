United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Awards $235K to Social Innovators

The United Way Dallas held its fourth annual The Pitch social innovation competition spotlighting local startups empowering teachers, improving access to health care in communities of color and helping young athletes reach their full potential.

United Way Dallas

The winning organizations are:

Social Innovator of the Year : Better Block Foundation , which is launching a workforce development program that teaches students how to use digital fabrication to reshape their communities while earning a living wage.

: , which is launching a workforce development program that teaches students how to use digital fabrication to reshape their communities while earning a living wage. Entrepreneurial Spirit : EdCor Health , which is working alongside a Southern Dallas community providing access to health and hope over decades of challenges that often plague disinvested communities of color.

: , which is working alongside a Southern Dallas community providing access to health and hope over decades of challenges that often plague disinvested communities of color. Audience Choice: Trey Athletes, which empowers athletes to become lifelong leaders, unlocking their potential to serve as societal changemakers, representative role models, and influential voices for underserved communities.

United Way Dallas

This year’s event was held virtually and included voting by the audience for the Audience Choice Award which included a $10,000 prize.

United Way Dallas

“The United Way Social Innovation Accelerator (SIA) in collaboration with Accenture provides entrepreneurs with the critical resources—funding, mentorship and community connections—to accelerate the growth and stability of their innovative ventures,” Jennifer Sampson, president and CEO of United Way Dallas said.

United Way Dallas

The five social entrepreneurs in The Pitch competed for a total of $235,000 in funding as they presented their ideas to strengthen education, income and health in the North Texas community.

United Way Dallas

Each Fellow received $40,000 for reaching the finals, and a $15,000 Judges Prize was awarded to the Social Innovator of the Year.