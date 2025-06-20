something good

United Community Centers hosts free summer literacy adventure camp

By Laura Harris

United Community Centers is hosting their annual Summer Literacy Adventures Program.

Organizers of the Fort Worth-based nonprofit say they offer fun, engaging, and educational experiences that help combat summer slide. Summer slide is described as the education lost during the summer months when children aren’t reading like they do while in school.

The free events are being hosted at centers across Fort Worth.

According to their program, 58% of Pre-Kindergarten through seventh-grade students who receive their literacy instruction are reading on grade level. That’s compared to just about 25% at local schools they serve.

Organizers say there are only a few spots left for the summer programs. Registration is required.

