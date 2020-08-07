Turning a Canceled Sweet 16 Into a Sweet Gesture

Isabella Miller was supposed to be celebrating her sweet 16 birthday in style. A big party was going to happen in her honor. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

She and her family canceled the plans knowing it just wouldn’t be safe to go through with the party.

Miller decided she still wanted to do something in honor of the day of her birth, but it would be something that would help others.

One of the local nonprofits she decided to donate to is the Genesis Center in Kaufman. It’s a shelter for women and children who are dealing with homelessness, domestic violence and/or addiction.

A donation they said is invaluable.

“One of our programs is the Twice Around Thrift Store. Twice Around Thrift Store is what helps us fund the shelter and we graciously accepted donations from Isabella Miller and her family. She worked tirelessly over the summer to collect donations to bring to us to sell at the thrift store. We want to thank her and her family for thinking of us,” Gail Brand with the Genesis Center in Kaufman said.

Miller’s donations have also benefited the Vogel Alcove in Dallas.

The rising junior at Barefoot Sanders Townview Law Magnet said she is fortunate enough to have plenty and she just wanted to make sure she gave to others.