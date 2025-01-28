Trout stocking event exposes kids to new experiences and careers

A field trip can do something good to teach kids lessons that might be hard to learn in a classroom.

Fishing is something that's best taught hands-on, and some kids in Fort Worth got that experience.

About 70 career and technical education students in 7th and 8th grade at Leonard and Meacham Middle Schools took a recent field trip to Trinity Park. For some, it was their first time to cast a fishing line.

Staff from Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Tarrant Regional Water District let them try their hand at fishing, and stocking trout and exposed them to careers in conservation, biology, and ecology.

The water district considers the outing a time-honored tradition to inspire a new generation to learn about fishing along the Trinity River. TRWD and TPWD have hosted the annual trout stockings in Fort Worth for more than 30 years.

Two more are scheduled for February leading up to March 8 and the TRWD Flyfest at River Park. The annual family-friendly event features trout fishing competitions, food, and entertainment for the whole family.