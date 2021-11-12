Trains at NorthPark Event Helps Ronald McDonald House Dallas Families

The Ronald McDonald House Dallas is celebrating something good.

RMHD is in its 40th year of being the home away from home for 40,000 families with sick and hurt children through the years. To help with that effort, they are once again introducing the Trains at NorthPark.

The annual event has raised more than $14 million for RMHD since it started.

“The holidays are always a special time for us but this year, as we celebrate four decades of serving families in need, it brings even greater meaning,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of RMHD. “The last 18 months have been a challenge as we have worked to keep our families safe throughout the pandemic and burst pipes during the ice storm. The Trains is the biggest fundraiser for the House, so we urge everyone to get involved.”

This year’s honorary chairs of the event are Candice and Tony Romo, former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

"We are flattered and honored to be selected as the 2021 Honorary Chairs. The Trains at Northpark is an annual holiday event we attend with our own kids, and we are excited to share how wonderful the Ronald McDonald House is in our community. We are thrilled to celebrate the support and joy that they bring to families and children around us.”

The RMHD helps families like the Cantrell's who said without the house, they don't know what they would have done when their son, Izaiah got sick.

The Ronald McDonald House Dallas

"His first heart surgery happened at two months old and we did not know where to turn when it happened, because it happened so suddenly. Someone then told me about the Ronald McDonald House Dallas and they have been with us ever since," Esther Cantrell said.

Izaiah has endured 15 surgeries in his young life and his mom said he has a long way to go, but she is thankful there are no surgeries on the calendar for now.

The Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 750 railcars featuring the organizations, families and individuals who make this event possible. Railcars are available for purchase before December 7.

Tickets are on sale now as the trains will pull into the station starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 on the second level of the mall between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.