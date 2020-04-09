‘Toilet Paper Cakes’ Saves Fort Worth Bakery

A bakery in Fort Worth found a way to keep business going, and the creativity is something good.

Loft 22 now offers "quarantine cakes" shaped like a roll of the now highly coveted toilet paper.

Tareka Lofton posted several pictures on her Instagram, one with the caption, "Got tissue rolls?? We do. In cake, that is.”

Lofton says she and her team started making tissue paper cakes to save her bakery.

After almost 30 weddings canceled or postponed, she thought she would have to close for good. But now, Lofton can barely keep up with all the orders.

She calls it a little innovation to save her bakery during this crisis.

If you want to try some her delicious cakes just go to her website. You can call in your order, pay by phone, and Lofton and her team will have it ready for curbside pick up.