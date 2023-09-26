‘The world needs more of you': Kemp mom thanks high school football player for his kindness

What started as a loss at a Friday night football game turned into a huge win for a Kaufman County family, whose post went viral over the weekend on social media.

Three-year-old twins King and Grit of Kemp were born with a chromosome disorder.

Their mother, Kelly Knowles, said doctors told the family they would never be able to walk or talk – but both boys defied the odds.

“These boys have touched so many people’s hearts and the reason why people have restored their faith in God,” said Knowles. ”We have been told they would never be able to walk or talk or have social skills, or even to handle crowds. But they are constantly beating the odds.”

Grit and King at birth

They have become the biggest fans at their older brother’s football games. Grit is a huge fan of cheerleading (which mom coaches) while King has become obsessed with all things football (which dad coaches).

King’s love for the Kemp High School Yellowjackets is so great, that his mom takes him down to the field after every game so he can run around the field and take in the stadium lights. Knowles knows he may never be able to play football when he’s older but she supports his love for the sport nonetheless.

“We even have the high school fight songs and band songs ready to play in the car,” said Knowles.

Twins Grit and King

Last Friday, the Yellowjackets lost to the Malakoff High School Tigers 76 to 0. It was a tough loss, but King was still proud.

As usual, his mom took him down to the field at the end of the night for his football routine.

But while the opposing team piled into the locker room, #16 Kenyon Butler stayed behind. He saw King and played catch with him, praised his mini touchdowns, and hugged him. Knowles said the young man told King to keep being blessed and made the time to help him feel special.

King’s mom shared this picture on Facebook saying, “Whoever is raising this kid should know what a blessing he is to society, his team, and especially my boy. To Malakoff #16, keep being you. The world needs more of you.”

Kenyon and King

The photo quickly went viral locally and has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

Kenyon Butler is being recognized for his actions as a leader. On October 13, he will be presented with a leadership award at his high school, and has invited King to attend as a guest of honor. He will also be presented with a jersey to add to his collection.

“It was just a real sweet moment. His team had left for the locker room but he took the time to play with my son,” Knowles told NBC 5. “Little things like that make me realize that the world has a lot of good if we just stop and look around for it.”

A special thank you to King’s mom Kelly Knowles for sharing this special story with NBC 5.

If you see Something Good, share it with us by emailing isee@nbcdfw.com.